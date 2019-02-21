A 31-year-old man has died after being found injured in Carmarthen.

Police were called to Francis Terrace at about 09:50 GMT on Wednesday and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later that day.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police said there would be heightened police activity in the area on Thursday as part of an investigation to establish what happened.