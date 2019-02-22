Woman dies after Wrexham horse and two car crash
A woman has died following a crash involving a horse and two cars.
The woman, who was airlifted to hospital in Stoke, was a passenger in a BMW X3. A Daihatsu Sirion was also involved in the collision.
Ambulance crews from Wales and the West Midlands went to the scene outside a farm on Long Lane, Bronington, near Wrexham, at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The horse died at the scene, and a man was also treated at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses.
Sgt Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We send our condolences to the woman's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."