A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a tractor in Flintshire.

The crash happened at about 15:30 GMT on 16 February on the A451 at Afonwen, between Mold and Denbigh. North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent but died on Thursday.

Sgt Nicola Grimes-Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."