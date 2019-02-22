Boy, 17, arrested after Cardiff stabbing
- 22 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a 33-year-old man was stabbed in Cardiff in the early hours.
The man from Birmingham needed hospital treatment for a minor stab wound sustained in an assault, South Wales Police said.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Roads have since re-opened following an initial investigation into the incident between Wood Street and St Mary Street at 02:00 GMT, the force said.