A man accused of firing a blank starting pistol near a police helicopter has admitted acting in a manner likely to endanger aircraft.

Richard Lawrence Alan Barnard, 44, appeared before Mold Crown Court via video link following an incident in Llanwddyn, Powys on 21 Januaury.

He also admitted possessing an imitation firearm intending to cause two police officers to believe unlawful violence would be used against them.

The case was adjourned until 10 July.

Barnard also faces a charge of possessing a sawn-off shotgun with intent to endanger life on the same day, which he denies.