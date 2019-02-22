Image copyright Family picture Image caption Harry Lloyd's family said he was "a very popular, beautiful, gentle soul who will be missed"

The family of a 31-year-old man who died after being found seriously injured in Carmarthen have said they are "absolutely devastated".

Harry Lloyd was injured at Francis Terrace at about 09:50 GMT on Wednesday and died later in hospital.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Mr Lloyd's family said he was "a very popular, beautiful, gentle soul who will be missed".

"We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend," a statement from the family added.