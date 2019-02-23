A woman has died after a crash on the M4 in which a car was reportedly being driven on the wrong side of the road, police said.

The crash - involving a black BMW and a silver Vauxhall Astra - happened at about 22:40 on Friday between junctions 26 and 27 westbound.

The 38-year-old, from Cwmbran, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old, from Blackwood, who was in the BMW, was taken to hospital with leg and hip injuries.

The road was closed but has since been reopened.