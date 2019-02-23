Man dies after being hit by car in Brecon Beacons
23 February 2019
A 50-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in the Brecon Beacons.
Paramedics tried to save David Jonathan Bown after he was struck by a Hyundai Terracan on the road between Dolygaer and Pontsticill at about 18:30 GMT on Friday, but he died at the scene.
Road closures were put in place on the B4558 at Talybont and the road reopened at 23:30.
Anyone who saw the crash or someone walking in the area is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.