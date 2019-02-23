Two walkers air-lifted off Pen y Fan in Brecon Beacons
- 23 February 2019
Two walkers have been air-lifted off a mountain in the Brecon Beacons in separate incidents.
HM Coastguard were called to rescue a female walker who had suffered a head injury after falling on Pen y Fan.
However the helicopter from St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, had to be diverted following reports of a male walker unconscious on the same mountain.
Both casualties were taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Western Beacons, Central Beacons and Brecon Mountain Rescue teams were in attendance.