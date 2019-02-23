Image caption Pen y Fan is the highest peak in south Wales at 2,907ft (886m)

Two walkers have been air-lifted off a mountain in the Brecon Beacons in separate incidents.

HM Coastguard were called to rescue a female walker who had suffered a head injury after falling on Pen y Fan.

However the helicopter from St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, had to be diverted following reports of a male walker unconscious on the same mountain.

Both casualties were taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Western Beacons, Central Beacons and Brecon Mountain Rescue teams were in attendance.