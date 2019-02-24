Image caption Police cordoned off an area of Grangetown

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and a woman taken to hospital following an incident in Cardiff.

Police were called to Stafford Road in Grangetown at about 14:15 GMT.

A 26-year-old woman has been taken to University Hospital of Wales in the city, although her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is believed those involved are known to each other, and police inquiries are continuing in the area.