'Virgins of Paradise' terror song accused Zakaria Afey in court
- 25 February 2019
A man has appeared in court to deny sharing terrorist material linked to a song called Virgins of Paradise.
Zakaria Afey, 20, of St Mellons, Cardiff, is charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication in January 2017.
Mr Afey also pleaded not guilty to possessing a terrorist publication called How To Survive In The West.
He appeared via videolink before Judge Rebecca Poulet at the Old Bailey and is due to stand trial in May.