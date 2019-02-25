Wales

'Virgins of Paradise' terror song accused Zakaria Afey in court

  • 25 February 2019
The Old Bailey Image copyright Nigel Cox/ Geograph
Image caption Zakaria Afey is due to stand trial in May

A man has appeared in court to deny sharing terrorist material linked to a song called Virgins of Paradise.

Zakaria Afey, 20, of St Mellons, Cardiff, is charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication in January 2017.

Mr Afey also pleaded not guilty to possessing a terrorist publication called How To Survive In The West.

He appeared via videolink before Judge Rebecca Poulet at the Old Bailey and is due to stand trial in May.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites