Image copyright Geograph/ Mel Hartshorn Image caption Barafundle is a fairly remote, small beach near Stackpole Quay

Three Welsh beaches are in the UK's top ten after thousands of people scored locations on a review site.

Barafundle Beach in Pembrokeshire was third overall, with the Gower's Rhossili Bay seventh and Newborough Beach on Anglesey tenth.

They are heralded in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards, with Bournemouth Beach in Dorset top scoring in first place.

Rankings were calculated using review scores given by visitors.

Based on 961 testimonies, Barafundle Beach, which is part of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, top scored in Wales.

Of these, 86% gave it an excellent rating, 11% very good, 1% average, 1% poor and 1% terrible.

Image copyright Geograph/ Jeremy Bolwell Image caption Barafundle was once a private beach for local landowners

"This could be the best beach in Pembrokeshire. It could be the best in the world," said reviewer Haydn J, from Llanelli.

"Or, more sensibly, it's one of the finest out of the many fine beaches in this wonderful part of the country."

It was described as "a total gem" by Gemma A715 from London, who added: "I almost don't want to review this beach so that it can remain hidden."

Rhossili Beach on the Gower has previously been named best in the UK and Europe and in the world's top ten, but it is seventh on the list.

It had 1,724 reviews, with 87% of these scoring it excellent.

MrPotter02 from Hamilton, Canada said: "Don't miss it", adding: "The views are second to none. The photos don't do the area justice."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rhossili has won numerous awards for its long stretch of sand and picturesque setting

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Worm's Head cliffs are off Rhossili

The final Welsh beach to make the top ten was Newborough, with 86% of 492 reviewers scoring it as excellent.

"Have travelled extensively all over the world but this beach has impressed me more than any I've seen," said Linda C from Scholar Green in Cheshire.