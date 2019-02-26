Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jeff Berry died in hospital five days after the crash

Family of an "avid motorcyclist" who died when his motorbike collided with a tractor have described him as "a quiet but very intelligent man".

Jeff Berry, 53, was involved in the crash on the A541 at Afonwen near Mold, Flintshire, on 16 February.

He was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent but died on Thursday.

Family of Mr Berry, from Hawarden, said: "Jeff was an avid motorcyclist and over recent years had been on motorcycling holidays to Spain."

Their statement added: "He will be missed by everyone who knew him."

North Wales Police said its investigation into the crash was continuing.