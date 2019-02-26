Image copyright Google Image caption Crews were called to tackle the blaze at Glandyfrdwy when they saw a man trapped in a tractor

Emergency services are trying to rescue a man from a large mountain fire.

Firefighters were called to tackle a gorse fire at Glyndyfrdwy in Denbighshire when they discovered a man trapped in a tractor on the mountain.

North Wales fire service was called to the blaze, near Llangollen, shortly before 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A crew from Llangollen is waiting for a helicopter team to evacuate the man while three crews from Johnstown, Bala and Wrexham tackle the blaze.