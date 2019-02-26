Glyndyfrdwy mountain fire: Man trapped in tractor
- 26 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Emergency services are trying to rescue a man from a large mountain fire.
Firefighters were called to tackle a gorse fire at Glyndyfrdwy in Denbighshire when they discovered a man trapped in a tractor on the mountain.
North Wales fire service was called to the blaze, near Llangollen, shortly before 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A crew from Llangollen is waiting for a helicopter team to evacuate the man while three crews from Johnstown, Bala and Wrexham tackle the blaze.