Image caption Fire crews went up the mountainside in Glyndyfrdwy to rescue the man

Firefighters are still dealing with a grass fire stretching across a mile in length after rescuing a farmer trapped in his vehicle by the flames.

Fire crews spotted the man after being called to the gorse blaze at Glyndyfrdwy, Denbighshire, just before 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Firefighters cleared a path so the man could be rescued and crews remained on the hillside overnight.

The man was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not yet known.

Three fire engines and crews remained at the scene and were due to restart fire fighting at first light.

Meanwhile, fire crews in south and mid Wales said they were busy with grass fires yesterday but they have all since burned out.

There were eight separate fires reported in Aberdare and a wildfire at Mountain Ash destroyed about 30 hectares of grass and gorse.

There were also grass fires near Aberystwyth.

Firefighters also tackled mountain fires at Amlwch on Anglesey, Llechwedd in Gwynedd and Llannefydd in Conwy.