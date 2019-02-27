Pickaxe lodged in car bonnet in Llanbradach
- 27 February 2019
A car owner returned to their vehicle to find a pickaxe had been lodged in the centre of its bonnet.
The damage happened on 5 February when the yellow Seat was parked on a street in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county, Gwent Police said.
The force has posted a picture of the car on Twitter to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
It said it regarded it as an act of criminal damage and asked that anyone with information contact the force.