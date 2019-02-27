Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christopher Badman treated his partner's children like his own, his family said

Tributes have been paid to a 40-year-old man who died in a crash in Bridgend.

It happened on Llangewydd Road in Bryntirion and involved a Ford KA belonging to Christopher Badman.

He died at the scene following the crash on 20 February, which closed the road for a number of hours.

In a tribute, his family said he "died too young", adding: "His passing has left a huge chasm in many of our lives.

"He had many faults and usually paid the consequences. What has happened now is the ultimate consequence."

It added he had "a heart of gold" and treated his partner's two children like his own.

"Those who knew him well, loved him. His family and friends will always remember his bad jokes."