Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gordon Banks was born in Sheffield and won the League Cup with Stoke City and Leicester

A shirt worn by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks during a match against Wales in 1963 has sold for £4,200.

England played Wales at Ninian Park in Cardiff and Banks - who died this month aged 81 - swapped shirts with his opposite number Dave Hollins.

The jersey was auctioned earlier and was sold for £700 more than expected.

Hollins, from Bangor, who now lives in Surrey, said: "My family don't really want them so I thought I may as well give somebody else the pleasure."

England triumphed 4-0 in the British Home Championship game on 12 October and Banks's match jersey was auctioned by Ewbank's in Send, Surrey.

The framed shirt - complete with bloodstains and mud - was sold alongside an original match programme.

Image copyright Ewbank's Image caption The framed shirt is complete with bloodstains and mud

Hollins, 81, who played 11 times for Wales between 1962 and 1966, said: "Apparently, Gordon was a collector of jumpers.

"He said 'Dave, can I have your jumper?' So I said 'yeah, OK, but I'll have yours as well'.

"He was a wonderful chap, a very modest, quiet lad when you consider the career he had."

Hollins collected eight jerseys in his career - including that of Gilmar, the player often thought to be Brazil's greatest-ever goalkeeper.

Banks started his career at Chesterfield, before joining Leicester in 1959 for £7,000.

He played in every England game of the 1966 World Cup campaign, culminating in the 4-2 win over West Germany in the final at Wembley.

In eight years at Leicester, he was runner-up in two FA Cup finals and won the League Cup in 1964, before joining Stoke in 1967.

He stayed at the Potters until his retirement from professional football, winning the League Cup again in 1972.