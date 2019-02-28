Wales

Conwy 9.6% council tax hike is backed

  • 28 February 2019
Council services
Image caption Councils fund schools, care services, waste collections and some local transport

Conwy councillors have narrowly backed a council tax increase of 9.6%.

The authority - the first in Wales to launch monthly bin collections - faces a £16m budget shortfall.

Sam Rowlands, cabinet member for finance, said council tax bills would still be lower than in neighbouring Denbighshire and Gwynedd.

Labour councillor Ronnie Hughes said the Independent/Tory cabinet should have lobbied the Welsh Government harder to get more cash.

Conwy is one of five councils seeing the biggest cut of 0.3% in Welsh Government funding, which covers about two-thirds of the authority's £229m budget.

The Welsh Government said it had offered councils "the best settlement possible in this ninth year of austerity".

The annual bill for a Band D property in Conwy will go up by £112 to £1,280, plus police and community council charges.

Denbighshire will charge residents £1,327 next year, while Gwynedd already charges £1,301 with a 5.5% increase proposed.

The Conwy cabinet had planned to increase council tax by 11.6%, but decided to soften the blow to residents by borrowing £1m from a fund earmarked for new school buildings.

Mr Rowlands told councillors that the cost of social care was expected to go up by £4.5m with Conwy having the highest proportion of people aged over 65 in Wales.

Bob Squire, a member of the Conwy First independent group, claimed the council was doing nothing to end "the building of houses that are sold to retirees from England", claiming it placed a burden on local services.

Councillors voted to back the budget by 29 votes to 25 with two abstentions.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites