Powys A470 closed by overturned timber lorry reopens

  • 1 March 2019
A lorry carrying timber overturned and spilled its load, closing a major road.

The A470 was closed between Llandinam and Llanidloes in Powys following the spill at about 06:20 GMT.

Nobody was hurt, although a large amount of timber was spread across the road and verge, and work to turn the lorry upright continued until 13:20.

An environmental unit was called in to help with oil and fuel spillage and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended along with Dyfed-Powys Police.

