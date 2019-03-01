Image copyright Montgomery Fire Station Image caption Large amounts of timber were spread across the road and the nearby verge

A lorry carrying timber overturned and spilled its load, closing a major road.

The A470 was closed between Llandinam and Llanidloes in Powys following the spill at about 06:20 GMT.

Nobody was hurt, although a large amount of timber was spread across the road and verge, and work to turn the lorry upright continued until 13:20.

An environmental unit was called in to help with oil and fuel spillage and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended along with Dyfed-Powys Police.