Wales

In Pictures: Wales celebrates St David's Day

  • 1 March 2019

People have been getting in the spirit of celebrating all things Welsh on St David's Day, 1 March.

Image copyright Ryan Milsom
Image caption Amelia Grace's dad captured her dressed for St David's Day in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire
Image copyright Claire Millar
Image caption Claire Millar's Hungarian Vizsla dogs were feeling very patriotic
Image copyright Clive Davies
Image caption Feeling fired up yet? This dragon led the parade at Cardigan Castle today
Image copyright Peter Ball
Image caption Portmeirion daffodils came out right on time
Image copyright Cpl Andy Reid
Image caption Welsh Guards attended the St David's Day parade in Brecon
Image copyright Holly Beresford
Image caption Harry and Elsie from Bridgend were dressed up for the occasion
Image caption Bell ringers in Abergavenny tried for a three and a half hour peal
Image copyright Paul Grainger Jones
Image caption Travis from Ebbw Vale didn't miss the dress code

