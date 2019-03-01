St David's Day celebrated around Wales

Image caption The St David's Day Peal has taken place in Abergavenny for the past four years

Celebrations have been taking place around Wales to mark St David's Day, including 200 people walking through the capital of Cardiff.

It comes as independent AM Neil McEvoy called on the Welsh Government to follow Ireland and Scotland and make the day a national holiday.

In Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, bell ringers at St Mary's Priory Church took part in a three-hour peal.

Premier League football teams also tweeted their St David's Day support.

Wolverhampton Wanderers used a photograph of their former Welsh international George Berry while Tottenham Hotspur used a shot of Gareth Bale.

Wearing a Welsh rugby shirt, actor David Hasselhoff also posted a message.

The Knight Rider and Baywatch star, who is married to Hayley Roberts from Neath, focused on the Six Nations rugby.

Another popular Tweet, was a video referee Nigel Owens posted of himself in a traditional Welsh ladies' costume, carrying daffodils.

To mark the special day, 16 Cadw sites in Wales, including Beaumaris Castle, Caernarfon Castle, Caerphilly Castle, Carreg Cennen Castle and Castell Coch also all opened their doors free of charge.