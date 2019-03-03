Image caption Thousands of runners took part in Sunday's Newport Half Marathon

Organisers of Newport's half marathon have apologised for an "extremely rare" glitch where there were results for more runners than entries.

Sunday's event attracted thousands of runners who braved wet conditions.

But there were "a few anomalies" leading to a delay in official times being released.

"Some people ran with last year's numbers, which were not registering on the line, so we have more finishers than entries," a statement said.

"It's disappointing, but have faith, (and patience) - the team at Fullon Sport are working really hard using video back-up to get the correct results out, and will email any participants that they have queries with."