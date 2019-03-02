Image caption There has been a large police presence in the area since Thursday's incident

A man arrested over the stabbing of a 71-year-old dog walker is now receiving medical treatment, police said.

The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after Thursday's attack in Borth, Ceredigion.

The victim, who had been walking his dogs near Borth Wild Animal Kingdom at the time of the attack, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers said the arrested man had been transferred from police custody to the care of medical professionals.

"He is not in the community and does not present an ongoing risk to the public," a force spokesman said.

There was a large police presence in the area on Saturday as investigations continued.