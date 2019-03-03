Image copyright Dan yr Ogof Image caption Jerry Adams, from Cwmbran, turned up with a team of helpers to pick the dinosaur up

Drivers on the M4 were shocked to see a 30ft-long dinosaur being pulled along by a van.

The 15ft-tall model of an allosaurus had been sold by the Dan yr Ogof caves attraction and was being taken to the home of the successful eBay bidder from Cwmbran.

The dinosaur - named Alun - has taken pride of place in new owner Jerry Adams' garden.

His £1,600 purchase has helped raise money for diabetes charity JDRF UK.

Image caption The sight of a 15ft allosaurus being towed raised a few eyebrows

The caves' director Dan Owens said the Swansea valley tourist attraction had about 250 dinosaurs, with six new ones due to arrive before the summer.

Alun was sold to help make room for the new dinosaurs, Mr Owen said.

"It was right outside the coffee shop by the main door so it was probably one of the most photographed dinosaurs we have," he added.