Image caption There were no direct descendents at the event but members of Rhuddlan History Society filmed it to send copies to Canada

The deaths of 83 Canadian servicemen and two nurses in north Wales have been marked 100 years on.

Most died of a flu pandemic at the Kinmel Park camp near Abergele, Conwy county.

But a handful were shot in riots that broke out, with veterans angry at the long wait for repatriation home after World War One.

A service took place on Sunday at their war graves at St Margaret's Church, Bodelwyddan.

It was attended by soldiers from 203 Field Hospital and nurses from Glan Clwyd Hospital, who have links to Canada.

Wreaths were then laid on behalf of the Queen, the Canadian High Commission and the Royal British Legion.