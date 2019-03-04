Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption The Belgrave House Hotel was badly damaged in the blaze

A man has admitted killing a hotel guest after setting fire to the building he was staying in.

Belgrave House Hotel in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, was burned down last July and the remains of Lithuanian Juozas Tunaitis were found two months later.

Damion Harris, 31, of Llanbadarn Fawr, admitted manslaughter, arson and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Mr Tunaitis was staying in the hotel while working as a fire safety officer at Aberystwyth University.

The case at Swansea Crown Court was adjourned for a sentencing hearing at a later date.

Image copyright Rose Voon Image caption Twelve people - including three children - were rescued from the building

The seafront hotel was set alight in the early hours of 25 July and spread to adjoining properties.

Nine adults and three children were rescued from the hotel, but 33 people were affected in total.

The hotel's owner Emyr Davies said the fire was a "frightening experience".

Twelve fire crews were sent to tackle the fire, and it was weeks before they could gain access to the hotel itself after both internal floors of the three-storey building collapsed in the fire.