'Murder' probe arrest after pedestrian crash death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian died following a collision with a vehicle in Caerphilly county.
Gwent Police said the incident happened outside a supermarket at Pontllanfraith at about 16:00 GMT on Monday.
The man died at the scene, police said.
A man from the Caerphilly area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody, the force said in a statement. Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Police said they were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a blue Land Rover Freelander.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage to get in touch.