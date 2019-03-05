Image copyright Slater and Gordon Image caption Kristopher McDowell with his mother Sam Jackson

A teenager fell from a 120ft aqueduct when an upright railing "came away in his hands", an inquest has heard.

Kristopher McDowell, 18, from Cefn Mawr, Wrexham, died on 31 May 2016, after falling from the Pontcysyllte aqueduct in Llangollen.

An inquest in Ruthin was told Mr McDowell was with friends when he squeezed on to the outside of the aqueduct's railings.

Coroner John Gittins questioned how the railings are inspected.

Mr Gittins told an inquest jury on Tuesday there may be an element of stupidity in Mr McDowell's actions, but said: "One of the uprights came away in his hands."

He added: "How is it possible for that to happen? What might've led to that? How is it that these things are inspected?"

The inquest heard Mr McDowell had been working at a McDonald's restaurant near Chirk, and was met by three friends to walk home after his late-night shift.

One of his friends told the inquest Mr McDowell "started to squeeze himself through a gap in the railings" and heard another friend shout "he's gone" and other shout "no" before hearing "a thud" from below.

Image copyright Slater and Gordon Image caption Mr McDowell with his sister Hanna and niece Freya

Mr McDowell's friends tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene. They described him as a "happy" person, who could sometimes be "hyperactive" and said nobody had been heard "egging him on".

He reportedly told the group he was "not scared" to hang off the edge.

Mr McDowell's mother, Samantha McDowell, said she knew her son's actions had been "foolhardy," but claimed "Kris or any other person should not be allowed to get through the gap".

She said she and the family found the death "unbearable" because it "could have been avoided".

She added: "The fact is, if the bar hadn't given way Kris would still be here today."

Mr Gittins told Mr McDowell's family and friends he wanted to ensure matters were thoroughly examined.

The inquest is expected to conclude on Wednesday.