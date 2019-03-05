Wales

Forecasters warn of heavy rain and wind in south Wales

  • 5 March 2019
Map of the weather warning Image copyright Met Office

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for heavy rain across south and mid Wales from this evening.

The Met Office said between 20-30mm of rain was expected to fall, with between 40-60mm possible over high ground such as the Brecon Beacons.

Strong winds are also expected, possibly exacerbating the rain's impact in some places.

The weather warning is in place between 18:00 GMT on Tuesday until 09:00 on Wednesday.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites