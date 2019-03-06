Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Sarah Morris denies the manslaughter of her daughter

The mother of a 13-month-old girl who drowned in the bath was crying hysterically and banging her head against a wall, a court has heard.

Sarah Morris, 35, ran into the street holding Rosie by her ankle with one hand and screaming for help, Mold Crown Court was told.

It is alleged Rosie drowned while her mum was on the phone for 47 minutes.

Ms Morris, from near Holywell in Flintshire, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of Rosie, in July 2015.

Neighbour Sophie Louise Reardon described how she tried to resuscitate the baby while talking to emergency services on the phone.

'All a blur'

"I ran down outside and assumed she was choking and tried to help," she said.

"It was all a blur."

Witness Dawn Davies said she saw the baby being given CPR and ended up taking over.

She told the court that Ms Morris had been completely hysterical and she had to stop her from banging her head against the wall.

Sarah Swindells, who at the time was engaged to the defendant, said that during a phone call to Ms Morris she could hear she was in the bathroom and that Rosie and her twin brother were in the bath. The call lasted 47 minutes.

Both smoked a cigarette during the conversation, before Ms Morris checked on the twins, the court heard.

"I said I'd let her get back to the twins so she could sort them out," Ms Swindells told the court.

"I think she said one of them had pulled the plug out, which meant that they would have been sat in a cold bath," she said.

Ms Morris also denies an alternative child cruelty charge following the baby's drowning, on 29 July 2015.

The trial continues.