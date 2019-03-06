Image copyright Google Image caption The bus had been travelling on Pier Road in Tywyn

A young schoolgirl has been airlifted to hospital after falling out of a bus that was taking her home from school.

The public bus had been travelling along Pier Road, Tywyn after leaving nearby primary school, Ysgol Penybryn.

Some schoolchildren use service buses as Gwynedd council only provides free transport for those living more than two miles away.

An ambulance service spokesman said she was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor.

It received a call at 16:02 GMT on Tuesday, he added.

Local independent councillor Mike Stevens said "details are very sketchy" about what happened but called the situation "desperately sad and very concerning".

The Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said it sent a community first responder and air ambulance to the scene to treat the "young girl".

The bus provider, Gwynedd council and the Wales Air Ambulance have been asked to comment.