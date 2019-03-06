Image copyright Getty Images

Councillors in Rhondda Cynon Taf have approved a 3.6% increase in council tax - the smallest rise in Wales so far.

It means the bill for a Band D property will rise by £51 to £1,457, excluding police and community council charges.

The authority's Labour leaders claim there will be no significant cuts in services, but some charges will go up.

The council is getting a cash increase of 0.8% in Welsh Government funding, more than most authorities in Wales but still below the rate of inflation.

It covers about three-quarters of the council's budget of £483m.

The Welsh Government said it had offered councils "the best settlement possible in this ninth year of austerity".