Image copyright Slater and Gordon Image caption Kristopher McDowell with his mother Sam Jackson

An upright rail on an aqueduct that came loose, leading to the death of an 18-year-old, had been marked as not requiring repairs, a court heard.

Kristopher McDowell, of Cefn Mawr, Wrexham, died after falling from Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in May 2016.

Mr McDowell was holding onto an upright rail when it gave way and he fell 37m (120 ft) to his death.

An inquest in Ruthin heard from Sally Boddy, a senior engineer with the Canal and River Trust (CRT).

Mrs Boddy said there had never been any problems recorded on the rail in question.

"My only conclusion is that the load that was exerted........was not a normal loading," she said.

"I'm convinced that our inspection process was robust, or is robust", she said.

Mrs Boddy said she was "sure" the rail would have been inspected and if any concerns were highlighted, they would have been "rectified".

She told the inquest that "just because a hand rail is loose, it doesn't mean it's unsafe", but it could be disconcerting for the public.

Image copyright Slater and Gordon Image caption Mr McDowell with his sister Hanna and niece Freya

She was asked by the coroner, John Gittins, about the safety measures on the 19th century aqueduct.

Experts had, she said, suggested ideas such as installing a mesh to increase safety.

These ideas were given "full consideration", she told the jury, but that with signage and rangers present at busier times, the CRT concluded that Pontcysyllte "is safe for people to visit and enjoy, in normal use".

"I do not think we can mitigate for every abnormal use of this structure," she added.

The jury heard also from William Day, a civil engineer who counts CRT among his clients.

He attended Pontcysyllte Aqueduct on 1 June 2016, after Mr McDowell's death.

Tests undertaken showed that there was no issue regarding the safety of the parapet, the court heard.

He said that he believes that the upright rail that came loose in Mr McDowell's hand was disengaged from the structure at the bottom, having been lifted by Mr McDowell.

The jury was told that the gaps between the railings are on average wider than the modern standard of 110mm.

"If this was built today, it would actually adhere to the modern standards", Mr Day said.

Many structures that are listed or are scheduled monuments do not comply to modern standards, he said.

"Yet the public is using these," he said.

The jury were sent out on Wednesday, with the coroner instructing them that their conclusion would either be an accident or misadventure.