A farmer has spoken of her shock after a sheep gave birth to five live lambs on a farm in Ceredigion.

The lambs were born on Coedmore Hall Farm in Cellan, near Lampeter, on Tuesday.

Sheep usually deliver between one and three offspring.

And despite the rarity of delivering five live lambs, farmer Emily Jones said it was the second time it has happened on her farm - though she did not know why.

Ms Jones said she knew there were five from a scan in December, but had not expected them all to be born alive.

"Three came naturally and we pulled out the last two," she told BBC Wales.

Image caption Farmer Emily Jones knew there were five lambs from a scan, but had not expected them all to be born alive

Image caption Emily Jones says it is "very unusual" for a sheep to have so many live lambs

"It's not often it happens. Very unusual, very, very rarely," she added.

"We've got two girls and three boys. They're a good size, fair play to the sheep. They're all queuing up for food because they want it at the same time.

"Some of the neighbours have been round to see them; there's a fair bit of surprise locally."

Ms Jones added some of the lambs were being given extra help with feeding.