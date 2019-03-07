Wales

Pontllanfraith manslaughter charge after man hit by car at Sainsbury's

  • 7 March 2019
Christopher Gadd Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Christopher Gadd died outside the supermarket on Monday

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a shopper died following an alleged dispute in a supermarket car park.

Christopher Gadd, 48, died after he was hit by a Land Rover outside a Sainsbury's store in Pontllanfraith in Caerphilly county on Monday.

A 21-year-old man, who was arrested and remanded in custody, will appear before magistrates in Newport later.

Mr Gadd had been walking with his brother on a routine shopping trip.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene on Newbridge Road where Mr Gadd, a farmer and born profoundly deaf, was pronounced dead.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened at a Sainsbury's store in Pontllanfraith

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites