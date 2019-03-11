Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Alarm frontman Mike Peters has recovered from cancer three times

A man who has recovered from stage 4 cancer has reformed his band to play at a festival organised by a rocker who inspired his return to health.

Rich Williams, from Holyhead, Anglesey, was getting treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma when he saw the story of The Alarm's Mike Peters's cancer recovery.

Peters set up the Ziproc festival in Penrhyn Quarry, Gwynedd, last summer to raise money for cancer charities.

Rich, 41, said playing at the June festival would be "nerve-wracking".

His band The Atoms last played together in 2015 and Rich had the idea for reforming the group while undergoing treatment for cancer.

The father-of-four said: "I stumbled across the documentary 'Mike & Jules: While we still have time'. I found this to be incredibly inspirational, especially where Mike spoke of the importance of developing a focus or challenge, something to look ahead to.

"I felt energised by what Mike said and decided to reform my band The Atoms whilst I was still receiving treatment."

The Atoms have not performed together since 2015

Peters was the singer for the Alarm, the alternative band who achieved several charting singles during the 1980s.

He was first diagnosed with cancer in 1995 and has recovered from the disease three times.

He said he believed it was important that The Atoms and Rich were taking to the stage.

He said: "Rich's story is inspirational and so are his family and friends. We wanted the band to be part of the day because it's helped to give Rich something to aim for in the last few months of his treatment.

"The aim of the event is to draw in well known, award winning acts and also enable local bands like The Atoms to play alongside these recognised musicians.

"Seeing Rich perform on the day will be a proud moment for a lot of us."

Mr Williams said: "I've been a fan of The Alarm forever, ever since I was 18 years old. I can't wait to meet him although it will probably be a bit nerve-wracking."