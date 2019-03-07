Hold-ups after A55 three-vehicle crash near Caerwys
- 7 March 2019
Motorists are facing delays after a three-vehicle crash closed part of the A55 in Flintshire for about two hours, highways officials have said.
The road between junctions 31 Caerwys to 33 for Northop reopened under a rolling road block at about 10.45 GMT.
The eastbound collision involves a lorry and two cars. An air ambulance was called to the scene.
Traffic was diverted through Holywell with hold-ups back to Halkyn, said Traffic Wales.
**Update**: #A55 J31 Caerwys will now be reopened under a rolling road block. Lane 1 will remain closed at J32.— North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) March 7, 2019
Long Delays remain in the area. Will update once fully opened. https://t.co/TvUxWwv50m
