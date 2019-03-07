Wales

Hold-ups after A55 three-vehicle crash near Caerwys

  • 7 March 2019
Traffic being diverted off A55 at Caerwys Image copyright Traffic Wales
Image caption Traffic cameras show vehicles being diverted off the A55 at Caerwys

Motorists are facing delays after a three-vehicle crash closed part of the A55 in Flintshire for about two hours, highways officials have said.

The road between junctions 31 Caerwys to 33 for Northop reopened under a rolling road block at about 10.45 GMT.

The eastbound collision involves a lorry and two cars. An air ambulance was called to the scene.

Traffic was diverted through Holywell with hold-ups back to Halkyn, said Traffic Wales.