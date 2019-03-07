Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic cameras show vehicles being diverted off the A55 at Caerwys

Motorists are facing delays after a three-vehicle crash closed part of the A55 in Flintshire for about two hours, highways officials have said.

The road between junctions 31 Caerwys to 33 for Northop reopened under a rolling road block at about 10.45 GMT.

The eastbound collision involves a lorry and two cars. An air ambulance was called to the scene.

Traffic was diverted through Holywell with hold-ups back to Halkyn, said Traffic Wales.