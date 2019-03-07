Image copyright Wrexham Council Planning Document Image caption The dragon sculpture and tower was given planning permission in 2011

Alternative uses for land earmarked for an 80ft (24m) bronze dragon sculpture nearly 10 years ago will be explored.

Wrexham councillors heard concerns about the lack of action at the former colliery site at Chirk.

Tory member Rodney Skelland said it was a "prestigious" site which could be used to create jobs.

It comes as a probe continues into the lack of charitable donations made by a cancer charity which had invested £410,000 in the project.

Planning permission was granted in 2011 for the dragon sculpture and a cultural centre proposed by businessman Simon Wingett, who runs the Frank Wingett Cancer Relief Fund.

Last year, the Charity Commission launched an investigation amid concerns about a lack of donations to the local health board from a shop the charity ran at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

In the meantime, Mr Skelland urged colleagues on a scrutiny committee to consider other uses for the former Black Park colliery site.

"It's been on the go now for 10 years," he said.

"It's 20 acres of possible employment land that could bring a lot of jobs to the area."

The plea was met with a cool response from council officials, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Sioned Wyn Davies, head of corporate and customer services, said: "There is a planning permission which may still be developed.

"If that does not proceed, the site, because it falls within the open countryside, the presumption against development would be applied in planning terms.

"Spending and devoting time, both by officers and members of this committee, on the site may be a distraction from other matters which it might be more fruitful for you to focus on."

However, the majority of councillors voted in favour of the request to consider other uses.

The charity has been asked to comment.