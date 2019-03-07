Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Sarah Morris denies the manslaughter of her daughter

A mother on trial for the manslaughter of her baby told police that after she found her in the bath all she wanted to do was to try to get her to breathe again, a court has heard.

Sarah Morris told officers she picked up her 13-month-old daughter and shook her after finding her on her back.

She is accused of talking on the phone for over 45 minutes while Rosie and her twin were in the bath.

Ms Morris, 35, denies gross negligence manslaughter.

Mold Crown Court previously heard that she was talking on the phone to her then partner while her twins were in the bath, on 29 July 2015.

On Thursday the court heard details of the defendant's voluntary interview with police, for which she declined legal representation.

Ms Morris, from near Holywell in Flintshire, said she panicked and, when she found her daughter, she phoned a friend to get help.

"I was just trying to get in touch with people who could help me," she told police. "I called her because I panicked."

Ms Morris described how she held Rosie by her feet and slapped her back to try and get the water out of her.

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC previously told the jury that since Rosie's death Ms Morris had been unable to provide a "clear and consistent account" of the circumstances in which her daughter drowned.

Ms Morris also denies an alternative child cruelty charge dating back to July 2015.

The trial continues.