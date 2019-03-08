Image copyright MOD Image caption John McAleese helped rescue 24 people from the Iranian Embassy

An Army widow killed herself on Remembrance Day while mourning her SAS hero husband and soldier stepson, an inquest has heard.

Joanna McAleese, 49, of Brecon, was the second wife of John McAleese who led the Iranian Embassy siege rescue in 1980 and died in 2011.

His son Paul was killed by a roadside bomb serving in Afghanistan in 2009.

Assistant coroner Rachel Knight recorded a conclusion of suicide at the inquest in Pontypridd.

Mother-of-two Mrs McAleese was discovered dead on a mountainside near Brecon next to a photo of a man in uniform, early on 12 November. She had taken an overdose of pills.

Daughter Jessica, 30, told the hearing that her mother "always went downhill" on Remembrance Day.

She said: "My mother took Paul's death really badly and struggled to come to terms with it.

"I believe she took her own life because she didn't want to be here any longer and wanted to be with her husband and stepson who died."

A dog walker found the body of supermarket worker Mrs McAleese with a photo of a man in uniform and a silver pocket knife, which was stuck in the ground.

The inquest heard she had a history of mental health problems and had also been the victim of a sexual assault shortly before her death.

She died from mixed drug toxicity.

Image copyright MOD Image caption Sergeant Paul McAleese, 29, was killed by a Taliban bomb in Afghanistan as he went to help a fatally injured colleague

The coroner said: "It is clear Mrs McAleese has suffered some terrible tragedies in her personal life which has gone on to affect her mental health greatly.

"Mrs McAleese suffered mental health difficulties through much of her adult life and struggles to cope with family bereavements and a recent sexual assault."

Millions watched on television as her former husband led the rescue of 24 people from the Iranian Embassy in London.

Mr McAleese was seen placing a bomb on the embassy window as the elite SAS team forced their way in to end the six-day siege.

After leaving the Army he briefly worked as a pub landlord and appeared on several TV shows. He died aged 62.

If you are struggling to cope, you can call Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and Ireland) or visit the BBC Action Line website.