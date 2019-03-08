Image caption Sarah Morris denies the manslaughter of her baby daughter

A baby could drown in a just "a few inches of water", a manslaughter trial has heard.

Consultant pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers was giving evidence in the trial of Sarah Morris, 35, of Bagillt, Flintshire.

She denies the gross negligence manslaughter of her one-year-old daughter Rosie, who died in 2015, and an alternative child cruelty charge.

The cause of death was consistent with drowning, Mold Crown Court was told.

Ms Morris is accused of chatting on the phone for more than 45 minutes while 13-month-old Rosie and her twin played in the bath.

Dr Rodgers said the cause of death was consistent with drowning after taking into account the circumstances in which she was found.

Ms Morris, passers-by and paramedics had all performed CPR on Rosie who was also treated at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan.

'Extremely dangerous'

Dr Rodgers said it could only take a matter of minutes for a baby of Rosie's size to drown.

He added: "It does not take much water to cause serious problems to an infant in a very short period of time.

"Infants can drown in a very low level of water. You only need a matter of inches."

Dr Rodgers told the trial it was "extremely dangerous" to leave a child under the age of four unattended in a bath.

The prosecution say Ms Morris was talking on the phone with her partner for 47 minutes and while she had checked on her children, they were not supervised at all times.

Ms Morris told police her daughter was blue when she found her, she tried CPR and rang a friend for help before running screaming into the street.

The trial continues.