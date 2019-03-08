Admin assistant stole money from school

Image copyright Adrian White Image caption Nia O'Sullivan admitted five offences of theft at Swansea Crown Court

An administration officer at a primary school stole children's lunch money to buy cocaine, a court has heard.

Nia O'Sullivan, 39, admitted five offences of theft totalling £25,000 from Gwaun cae Gurwen school in Ammanford.

She was jailed for eight months at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Geraint Walters told O'Sullivan, of Brynsiriol, near Ammanford, that a message needed to go out and "a lesson learned."

O'Sullivan told police she had been spending up to £500 a week on cocaine.

Her barrister, James Hartson, said: "It all went up her nose".

Sacked

Prosecutor Ieuan Rees told the court how O'Sullivan, who handled the school's finances for six years, had begun stealing in January 2017.

Mr Rees said she got away with the thefts for 12 months by transferring monies between accounts to cover the deficits. She was later caught and sacked.

Mr Rees said O'Sullivan found "weaknesses" in the accounting system and exploited them.

"In her view the local authority did not look at the accounts as thoroughly as they should," he said.

'Lesson learned'

Judge Geraint Walters told O'Sullivan the thefts represented a serious breach of trust.

"Schools depend on the honesty of employees," he said.

"It is said that the authority was not monitoring the system properly but that is no excuse to steal.

"There wasn't a shortage of money in your home and you have not paid back a penny.

"A message needs to go out and a lesson learned."