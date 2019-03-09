Image caption Bethan Russell Williams has resigned from the board

A Betsi Cadwaladr health board member has said she fears lives will be lost if changes to vascular health services are made at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

Bethan Russell Williams resigned as an independent member of the board when she learned services will be moved to Bodelwyddan's Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

She said the changes were contrary to the impression given in a document last year.

The health board said its "current service is too stretched".

Bethan Russell Williams told Welsh language news programme Newyddion 9 that she resigned after more than four years as a board member because she is worried that patients in rural areas needing emergency vascular treatment will die before they reach Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

"It is becoming abundantly clear that the health board is moving towards centralisation of all emergency vascular provision in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and I am fearful for the population in the very rural areas in Pen Llyn, Eifionydd and Meirionydd," she said.

The matter was raised at the Senedd plenary session on Tuesday with Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths answering on behalf of the absent first minister, saying there had been "confusion" over the future of vascular services in north Wales.

She said that a March 2018 letter explained that "patients with diseases of the lower limbs related with circulation will be managed at both Ysbty Glan Clwyd and the limb salvage unit at Ysbyty Gwynedd with provision for elective and emergency admission and in-patient treatment at both sites".

Image caption The health board said: "Most importantly, this investment allows us to create a team who are doing the most complex cases every day and the evidence from elsewhere where this change has already taken place shows that patients get better outcomes as a result"

Ms Griffiths said it was this sentence that might have caused the confusion and that the elective and emergency treatment at Ysbyty Gwynedd related to diabetic foot and non-arterial cases.

She added that in effect there had been no change to the decision taken back in 2013 regarding the reorganisation of vascular services in north Wales.

Ms Russell Williams accepted that a decision was taken in 2013 to reorganise but she says that the situation had significantly changed since then.

"Yes there was consultation in 2013 but there were concerns then that it was significantly flawed with insufficient clinical input," she explained.

She added: "It appears to me now that the health board is backtracking and maintaining that it was poor grammar and poor wording that might have left it open to misinterpretation."

The health board said it accepts "that the wording of our March 2018 board paper could and should have been clearer".

It estimates that fewer than 100 patients each year from Anglesey and Gwynedd will need to travel to Glan Clwyd for their vascular surgery.

It added: "Our current service is too stretched, individual hospitals cannot provide 24/7 emergency vascular care, so out-of-hours it is provided at either Ysbyty Gwynedd or Wrexham Maelor Hospital on an alternating basis.

"If patients are too unwell to travel, the on-call surgeon travels to them. This would continue to be the case with the new service.

"Bringing the specialised surgery into one place allows us to invest in the latest equipment and technology and to attract new staff."