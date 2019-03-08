Four held over serious assault in Cardiff
- 8 March 2019
Four people have been arrested over a serious assault which left a man in hospital.
South Wales Police said the attack happened on Thursday between 23:30 and 00:00 GMT on Albany Road, Cardiff.
The force said the 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he has remained.
Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the assault and an appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.