Hundreds of homes are without power and several roads are blocked after parts of Wales were hit by snow and strong winds.

Overnight snowfall has closed one lane of the A55 westbound at Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire, while conditions are poor on the A483 at Chirk, Wrexham.

Mid and West Wales Fire service said eight garage roofs were blown off by wind in Pontardawe, Swansea.

Two Met Office weather warnings remain in place until 11:00 GMT.

Strong winds left 398 homes in Llandevenney and Usk in Monmouthshire, Tregaron in Ceredigion, and the Canton area of Cardiff with no power on Sunday morning.

The 08:45 Irish Ferries trip from Pembroke to Rosslare has been cancelled, as has the return ferry at 14:45.