Image copyright Met Office Image caption A weather warning takes effect from 21:00 GMT on Sunday

Morning commuters have been warned that roads and rail routes could be affected on Monday morning due to icy patches and wintry showers.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was put in place for most of Wales on Sunday at 21:00 GMT.

The warning runs until 10:00 GMT on Monday.

The Met Office said some roads and rail routes are likely to be affected, causing longer journey times.

It added people can expect some injuries from falls on icy surfaces, and said there could be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The weather warning comes after eight garage roofs were blown off by wind in Pontardawe, Swansea early on Sunday morning.

Gusts of more than 50mph (80km/h) hit parts of Wales and fallen trees caused delays on roads.