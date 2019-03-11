Image caption Sarah Morris denies the manslaughter of her baby daughter

A woman accused of allowing her baby daughter to drown in the bath has told jurors she left her children alone for no longer than three minutes.

Sarah Morris, 35, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of her one-year-old daughter Rosie in 2015.

The jury previously heard Ms Morris had spent 47 minutes on the phone while her twins bathed alone.

Giving evidence on Monday, Ms Morris said she had left her children for no longer than "two or three" minutes.

The court also heard Ms Morris had to be stopped from banging her head on a wall when she realised Rosie was dead.

'Loved them to bits'

Taking questions from defence counsel Patrick Harrington QC, Ms Morris described how she was raising her twin children alone at her flat in Greenfield, near Holywell in Flintshire.

"I loved them to bits," she said.

Discussing the day Rosie drowned, Ms Morris recalled the children had been put in waist-deep bath water.

She said she had not stayed in the bathroom the whole time because she was on the phone to her partner Sarah Swindells.

Asked why she had left the room, she recalled going to the bedroom to smoke a cigarette, but that she was gone for no longer than two or three minutes.

She said she could hear the children and that the phone conversation had come to an end because one of the children had pulled the plug out of the bath.

But when she went into the bathroom, she told the jury she "saw Rosie lying on her back with no water".

Ms Morris said she started CPR on Rosie "but nothing was working". She then ran out of the flat screaming for help.

"I was really, really upset," she said when asked what state she was in. "Couldn't stop crying. Felt I couldn't breathe properly."

'They were happy'

Cross-examining Ms Morris, Oliver Saxby QC questioned how much attention she was paying to the children during the 47 minute phone conversation with Ms Swindells.

"The truth is, Ms Morris, that really, all you did, if you did anything, was just popping your head round. That's the truth," he said.

Ms Morris denied forgetting about the children and said they were making noises. "They were happy," she said.

Ms Morris denies all charges, including an alternative charge of child cruelty through neglect.

The case continues.