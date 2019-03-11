Image caption The man was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital

A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry overturned in Conwy.

The crash happened on the A55 westbound carriageway in Conwy at Llanddulas at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday, with diversions in place for much of the night.

The man was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital. Firefighters from Colwyn bay and Abergele attended, as well as a technical rescue crew from Wrexham.

The lorry has been recovered and the carriageway reopened.