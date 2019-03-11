Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe three men were picked up by a taxi in Cardiff and dropped at Delffordd in Rhos

A man's body has been found in a garage that was gutted in a blaze.

The victim was found after the fire in Neath Port Talbot, in the early hours of Sunday.

His death is being treated as unexplained by South Wales Police, whose officers were called to Delffordd in Rhos by fire crews, at 03:00 GMT.

Police are trying to find three men seen close to Delffordd between 00:15 and 02:30, after they possibly arrived in a taxi from Cardiff.

A force spokesman said the taxi driver would have picked them up in the city centre, possibly outside the Hilton Hotel, before driving them to Rhos, which is close to Pontardawe.